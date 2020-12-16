COVID-19: More deaths reported from Maharashtra's interiors

While the fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, as well as the city, saw a slight increase, a downward trend can still be observed compared to the earlier weeks. Maharashtra reported a little over 3,000 cases on Tuesday while Mumbai saw 521 fresh infections. The city reported a single-digit number of deaths for the fourth time in the last 30 days, which is also the lowest since the last week of April. While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 13 fresh deaths, the number of fatalities was more in the interior regions with Pune recording 24 and Nagpur 14.

The number of active patients in the city reduced to 8,812 on Tuesday, after 403 patients recovered and were discharged. After leaving out the 2,244 cases from outside of Mumbai, the total number of infections in the city comes down to 2,85,580. The city reported seven deaths, out of which four had co-morbidities. Five deaths were of people above 60 years of age and two were between 40 and 60 years. The doubling rate period is now 332 days.

The state recorded 3,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, of which one third (978) was reported from the MMR region including Mumbai. About 657 patients are from Pune region and 601 from Nagpur circle. In the MMR, besides Mumbai, 89 cases were reported from the Thane Municipal Corporation area, 53 from Navi Mumbai and 84 from Kalyan-Dombivli. Six deaths were reported from the MMR excluding Mumbai. Pune recorded 24 deaths and Nagpur region reported 17 deaths. The total number of cases in the state reached 18,86,807 on Tuesday and the recovery rate now stands at 93.6 per cent. A total of 4,395 patients recovered and currently, there are 71,356 active patients in the state.

