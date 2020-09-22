COVID-19: More than 32,000 discharged across Maharashtra in a single day

With a dip in the numbers and with the discharge of over 32,000 patients, the state's recovery rate showed some progress as 15,738 fresh cases were reported on Monday. The city's daily count also dropped to around 1,800 cases as did the number of COVID-related fatalities.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Nashik took the lead with 2,045 cases followed by Pune with 1,968. Other districts with a high daily count were Mumbai with 1,837 cases, Nagpur with 1,090 and Kolhapur with 947. Outside of Mumbai, barring Thane with 597 cases, all other districts had less than 450 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 74.84 per cent and while 32,007 patients were discharged in the state, 2,728 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate increased to 81 per cent while the doubling rate remained at 57 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 62,000 of them are in Pune, 29,779 are in Thane and 26,858 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained steady at 2.7 per cent and till date, there have been 33,015 COVID-related deaths and 394 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 344 COVID-related deaths in the state and Nagpur led with 72 deaths followed by Pune with 40. In other districts, Mumbai had 36 deaths, Sangli with 20 and 15 in Dhule and Solapur each. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 200 occurred in the last 48 hours while 81 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 36 deaths, 31 patients were suffering from other ailments while 23 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 1.22 per cent as the total count stands at 1.86 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 19 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

Currently, H West ward is leading with 1.86 per cent followed by R Central and K West wards. R Central ward has more than 2,100 active cases and 14 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and on Monday, Dharavi had 17 new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 23 and 27 cases respectively.

