COVID-19: Mumbai continues to have less than 1,000 new cases

Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) check the temperature and the oxygen level of an elderly resident during a COVID-19 coronavirus screening in the Dharavi slum, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Over 11,000 fresh cases were reported in the state taking the total count to 5.35 lakh cases while Mumbai continued to report less than 1,000 cases on Tuesday. While 256 COVID-related deaths were reported in the state, Pune and Mumbai both registered 48 deaths each.

State health department officials reported that while Pune led with 1,202 cases, Mumbai had 917 cases. Barring Thane with 342 cases, all other districts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported fewer than 300 cases each. Barring the metro cities, other districts with a higher count included Kolhapur with 1,078 cases, Nagpur with 803 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad with 741 cases and Ahmednagar with 646 cases. As the recovery rate of the state marginally increased to 68.79 per cent, on Tuesday, 10,014 patients were discharged in the state and 1,154 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. In the state, there are 1.48 lakh patients who are currently being treated.

Among the 256 deaths, barring Mumbai and Pune, 27 deaths were recorded in Kolhapur, 16 in Ulhasnagar, 13 in Nashik, 12 in Nagpur, eight each in Thane and Navi Mumbai, seven each in Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Jalgaon and Solapur, five each from Ahmednagar, Sangli and Pimpri Chinchwad, four in Palghar, three each in Mira-Bhayandar and Beed, two each in Raigad, Panvel, Malegaon, Dhule, Satara, Ratnagiri and Jalna and one each in Bhiwandi, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Buldhana, Wardha and one resident of another state. The mortality rate of the state now stands at 3.42 per cent. Officials clarified that among the total deaths, 211 are from the last 48 hours while the rest are from earlier.

Civic officials said that among the 48 deaths in Mumbai, 33 patients were suffering from other ailments and 25 deaths involved senior citizens. The city now has 6,893 deaths. The recovery rate of the city increased to 79 per cent and the doubling rate has increased to 88 days. The city's growth rate has dropped to 0.79 per cent and 12 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average led by R Central ward with 1.32 per cent. Currently, six wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent.

Staff of company test positive

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards and on Tuesday, eight new cases were reported in Dharavi, 33 in Dadar and 12 in Mahim. Civic officials said that 31 additional cases were reported among ONGC staff members who tested at Raheja Hospital in Mahim.

