COVID-19: Mumbai crosses 50,000-cases mark, records highest daily deaths at 64

Mumbai crossed the 50,000 mark for COVID-19 cases on Monday with 1,311 new cases at 50,085, while the state reported more than 2,500 new cases. The city's death toll also continued to rise with 64 deaths confirmed in a single day.

State health department officials said that there were 2,553 new cases reported in Maharashtra taking its total count up to 88,528 cases. While 1,661 patients were discharged across the state on Monday, nearly 41,000 patients have recovered so far. Currently 44,374 are being treated at various healthcare facilities. The recovery rate of the state has marginally increased to 46.28 per cent while the mortality rate stands at 3.57 per cent.

After a drop on Sunday, the total number of deaths in the state is once again above 100 of which 64 were from Mumbai. Others include eight in Aurangabad, seven in Pune, six each in Solapur and Jalgaon, four in Dhule, two each in Nashik and Kalyan Dombivali and one each in Jalna, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Thane, Bhiwandi, Vasai Virar and Ulhasnagar. Officials said that among the 109 deaths in the state, 32 occurred in the past two days while the others took place between May 3- June 5. While 59 of them were senior citizens, 79 were suffering from other ailments taking the total death toll in the state up to 3,169.

While G North ward (includes Dharavi) continued to have the highest number of cases, the second highest rank now belongs to K East ward (Andheri East) with 3,095 cases. The average growth rate of the city stands at 3.05 per cent and three administrative wards continue to have a growth rate of higher than 5 per cent. The numbers have considerably dropped in G North ward and while Dharavi and Dadar had 12 new cases each, Mahim had 14.

Health staff to visit

The civic body has set up war rooms to decentralise the process of monitoring bed allotment and every ward office now has designated helpline numbers. Apart from allotment of beds, for moderate to highly symptomatic patients, the health staff will visit patients, carry out a medical examination and support the hospital admission of the patients. The health staff will also guide any suspected patient who calls in on the helpline to the nearby jumbo facility.

50,085

Total no. of positive cases in Mumbai till date

22,038

No. of patients who have recovered in Mumbai

