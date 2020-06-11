COVID-19: Mumbai's death toll touches new high, 1,879 discharged in Maharashtra

With nearly 150 deaths in Maharashtra and 97 deaths in Mumbai, the death toll for both the city and state saw a significant rise to set new records on Wednesday.

The state also saw over 3,200 cases, the highest recorded in a single day so far as the total count of COVID-19 patients approaches one lakh.

State health department officials said that there were 3,254 new cases and cumulatively, 46,074 patients are currently being treated at various healthcare facilities. On Wednesday, 1,879 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered patients to 44,517, while the total number of cases stands at 94,041.

While the recovery rate of the state stands at 47.34 per cent, the mortality rate increased marginally to 3.65 per cent. After a dip in the cases, the count rose again in Mumbai with 1,567 new cases.

State health officials said that additionally, 188 patients from Mumbai and 140 in Thane also tested positive but are yet to be added to the tally.

The state recorded 149 deaths of which 97 were in Mumbai, 15 in Thane, 10 in Pune, seven in Aurangabad, five each in Navi Mumbai and Jalgaon, three in Ulhasnagar, two each in Vasai-Virar and Akola and one each in Beed, Amravati and Gadchiroli.

According to officials, 66 of the deaths took place in the last two days while the rest occurred between April 18 and June 6 taking the death toll in the state to 3,438 cases. While 87 of the patients were senior citizens, 104 of them were suffering from other ailments.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, civic officials say that the city's average growth rate continues to drop and currently stands at 2.82 per cent and only two administrative wards have a growth rate of above five per cent.

Among the wards, G North continues to have the highest figures with 3,568 cases followed by K East ward with 3,332 cases. In G North ward, 11 new cases were detected in Dharavi while Dadar had 15 and Mahim had 25 new cases.

