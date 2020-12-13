COVID-19: Mumbai's doubling rate is now at 312 days

The COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday were a little over the 4,000 mark with less than 100 deaths. Even in the city, the numbers showed a decline with 680 new cases and 10 deaths. In the last week, daily cases in the state were nearly 5,000 and crossing over 100 deaths.

While the difference isn't much, Mumbai's numbers have dipped, 478 patients recovered and were discharged taking the city's recovery rate to 92 per cent with 3.7 per cent mortality rate. The overall number of active patients is now 12,464. The overall growth of the cases is now at 0.22 per cent per day. In other words, the average doubling rate is 312 days. The city reported 10 deaths, out of which nine had co-morbidities.

Out of 4,259 new cases, 1,311 were reported in MMR, including Mumbai. Pune region reported 991 patients, and 692 came from the Nagpur circle. In MMR, besides Mumbai, 100 cases were reported in Thane, 102 cases in Navi Mumbai and 156 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli. The recovery rate of the state is 93.5 per cent.

4,259

Total new cases in Maharashtra on Saturday

80

Total deaths in the Maharashtra on Saturday

478

Patients recovered in Mumbai on Saturday

