COVID-19: Mumbai sees 1,420 new cases and 62 deaths

The state reported more than 3,000 new cases in a single day on Sunday, taking the total COVID-19 count to nearly 86,000 cases. After a minimum of 100 deaths were recorded over the last five days, on Sunday, 91 deaths were confirmed in the state as its death toll crossed the 3,000-mark.

State health department officials said that while Maharashtra saw 3,007 new cases on Thursday, Mumbai had 1,420 new cases.

Additionally, 138 patients from Mumbai and 140 from Thane who also tested positive are yet to be added to the tally of cases. In Maharashtra, currently 43,591 patients are being treated at various healthcare facilities and the state has a recovery rate of 45.72 per cent.



Workers carry furniture to a new 200-bed COVID Care Centre at the BEST bus depot in Kandarpada, Dahisar, on Sunday. Photo/Satej Shinde

On Sunday, 1,924 patients were discharged after a full recovery taking the count of recovered patients to 39,314. The fatality rate stands at 3.55 per cent.

Of the 91 deaths confirmed to be caused by COVID 19, 62 deaths occurred in Mumbai including a resident of West Bengal who died in the city. Eight others died in Solapur while six died in Pune, five in Ulhasnagar, four in Mira-Bhayandar, two in Kolhapur and one each in Akola, Jalna, Nashik and Palghar. State officials said that while 31 of the deaths occurred in the last two days, the rest occurred between April 13-June 4. Among the deaths, 46 patients were senior citizens and 67 of them were suffering from other ailments.

Among other wards, G North ward continued to have the highest number of cases with 3,416 patients, followed by L ward (Kurla) with 3,026 cases. In G north ward, while Dharavi had 13 new cases, Dadar had 24 and Mahim had 13 new cases. The average growth rate of the city has now dropped to 3.09 per cent and only three administrative wards have a growth rate higher than five per cent.

62

No. of deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the city on Sunday

