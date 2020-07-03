COVID-19: Mumbai sees 57 deaths in 48 hrs; doubling rate now at 41 days

A younsgter goes out with his dog, ensuring both are protected against the virus, at Walkeshwar. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

A day after reporting its lowest death toll within a 48-hour window over the past two months, Mumbai registered a spike again. Officials said 57 COVID-19 patients died over the past 48 hours in the city, while one succumbed to the deadly respiratory disease earlier.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported its highest daily infections so far at 6,330, while in the city the count of COVID-19 cases increased by more than 1,500 cases for the second consecutive day. The state's death toll reached 8,178 with 125 new casualties recorded on Thursday, including 58 in the city where so far 4,689 have died due to the deadly virus.

The state health department officials said that of the 125 deceased, 110 died over the 48 hours and the others before that. Besides the 57 deaths in Mumbai, 20 died in Pune, 13 in Aurangabad, six in Jalgaon, five in Thane, two each in Satara, Jalna and Akola and one each in Kolhapur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nandurbar and Amravati over the past 48 hours.

The state's mortality rate among COVID-19 patients now stands at 4.38 per cent.

While the civic body said that there were no backlog of COVID-19-related deaths in the city on Thursday, the state health department officials mentioned there was one.

The civic officials added that 43 of the patients who died in the city were suffering from other ailments, and 34 were senior citizens.

According to the civic officials, the city's average daily growth rate increased marginally from 1.68 per cent on Wednesday to 1.72 per cent on Thursday. Among the administrative wards, the growth rate of T ward (Mulund) further rose to 4 per cent, followed by R Central ward (Borivali) with 3.2 per cent. Six other wards currently have a growth rate higher than that of the city.

Meanwhile, K East ward's count rose to 5,401 cases and G North ward now has 4,967 cases. On Thursday, Dharavi recorded 19 new cases, Dadar 12 and Mahim 21 cases. The civic officials said the recovery rate of Mumbai jumped to 63 per cent on Thursday and the doubling rate now stands at 41 days.

Currently, 77,260 patients are being treated in the state and more than 8,000 patients were discharged on Thursday after a full recovery. The state health department officials said Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 54.21 per cent. Officials said that till date, COVID-19 tests have been conducted on more than 10 lakh samples, i.e. 11.26 per cent of the total tests carried out across the country.

1,86,626

Total coronavirus cases in Maha as of today

