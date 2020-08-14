COVID-19: Mumbai's fatalities set to cross 7,000 mark

With more than 11,800 cases, the state's COVID count crossed 5.5 lakh on Thursday while Pune reported the highest daily count among other districts with 1,544 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,200 cases. Meanwhile, there was a rise in the count of fatalities as more than 400 COVID-related deaths were reported in the state and Pune led with 73 deaths.

State health department officials said that barring Mumbai, all other districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported under 400 cases each. In other districts, 864 cases were reported in Nashik, 848 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 837 cases in Kolhapur. The recovery rate of the state now stands at 69.8 per cent and while 9,115 patients were discharged in the state, 884 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. There are 1.49 lakh patients who are currently being treated in the state and while Pune has more than 40,000 active cases, both Pune and Mumbai have less than 20,000 active cases each.

Among the 413 COVID related deaths, barring Pune, Mumbai and other areas continued to have less than 50 deaths. In other districts, there were 36 deaths in Kolhapur, 22 in Thane, 20 in Satara, 19 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 15 each in Jalgaon and Nagpur, 14 in Nashik, 13 in Kalyan Dombivali, 11 in Latur, 10 each in Vasai Virar and Sangli, nine each in Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Osmanabad, eight each in Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Ahmednagar, six each in Panvel and Solapur, five each in Mira Bhayandar and Dhule, four in Nanded, three each in Parbhani and Beed, two each in Palghar, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Gondia and one each in Malegaon, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Washim and Chandrapur.

Also Read: COVID-19: 12,000 new cases in state, 1000 in Mumbai

The state's death rate continues to be 3.4 per cent. Officials clarified that out of the total number of deaths, 288 are from the last 48 hours while 74 are from last week and the rest are from earlier.

Civic officials said that among the 48 deaths in Mumbai, 33 patients were suffering from other ailments and 35 deaths involved senior citizens. The city now has 6,991 deaths. The recovery rate of the city is holding steady at 79 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 87 days. The city's growth rate has gone back up to 0.80 per cent and 13 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average led by R Central ward with 1.35 per cent. Currently, four wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards. On Tuesday, six new cases were reported in Dharavi, 13 in Dadar and 17 in Mahim.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news