COVID-19: No action against employers if staff gets infected

The state government clarified that owners of manufacturing units and commercial establishments that are allowed to operate in the lockdown period would not be booked if their employees contract Coronavirus.

The government released the statement after rumours went around on social media with a document that said otherwise. "The viral document has no connection with the Maharashtra government. In fact, the government has never thought of doing it," said the CM's office.

The fear-mongering had upset manufacturing establishments and other commercial units that were allowed to operate from April 20 in the orange and green zones with certain restrictions. "The health department is committed to taking care of the infected employees. The factories should follow guidelines on social distancing and other restrictions while operating," advised the CMO.

The CMO said the document in circulation appeared to be from some other state. "It is being used to create misunderstanding in Maharashtra. The government meetings held with the commerce and industry sector never had this on its agenda. The circulation of the documents must stop," said the statement.

20 April

Day units in orange, green zones will start to operate

