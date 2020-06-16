COVID-19 | No plan for another lockdown in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the all-party meeting where he also said they will have to increase testing in Delhi by adopting new solutions. Pic/PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel Coronavirus cases continue to rise.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted. It comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation. Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said.

Bury differences: Shah

All political parties in Delhi should forget their differences and join hands in the COVID-19 battle of the national capital, Shah said on Monday after chairing an all-party meet. Leaders of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the BSP attended the meeting. Shah appealed to the four parties to ask their workers to help in ensuring the ground implementation of the Delhi government's coronavirus guidelines. These steps will enhance public trust and the COVID-19 situation in Delhi will improve soon, Shah said. He said, "We all have to stand united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this fight against the pandemic."

"We will have to increase COVID-19 testing in Delhi by adopting new solutions," the home minister said. The meeting was held in the wake of a spurt in novel Coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Lockdown in Chennai again

Chennai and adjoining areas will be under lockdown from June 19 to June 30 sans present relaxations and a full scale shutdown on two Sundays, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday. During the 12-day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions, he said.

'Increase testing capacity'

The Delhi government on Monday issued an order to private and government laboratories, asking them to work with their full capacity and increase their COVID-19 testing capacity. As per the order, private labs will have to give results within 48 hours. Samples will be collected on ICMR guidelines and not without RT-PCR App. There are 42 labs in Delhi including 18 government and 24 private ones.

