COVID-19 outbreak: Deaths inch closer to 4,000-mark in Mumbai

With 120 new casualties recorded on Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai inched closer to 4,000-mark. Maharashtra has recorded nearly 3,900 new infections, including more than 1,100 in the city, taking the total count to 1.42 lakh cases. As of Wednesday, city has recorded 3,964 casualties and 69,528 infections.

As many as 208 casualties were recorded in the state on Wednesday. State health department officials said out of 208 deaths, 72 occurred in the past 48 hours, while the rest — 136 — took place earlier. Of the 136 casualties, 82 happened in Mumbai, 13 in Solapur, 10 in Nashik, nine in Navi Mumbai, eight in Jalgaon, five in Kalyan Dombivali, three in Thane and one each in Ulhasnagar, Bhivandi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Akola, Satara.

One of the deceased was from another state, said officials. The civic officials said 76 of the patients who died suffered from other ailments, and 74 were senior citizens.

State health department officials said 4,161 patients were discharged on Wednesday after full recovery. The recovery rate of the state increased to 51.64 per cent, and the mortality rate rose to 4.72 per cent. As many as 62,354 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated across the state. Civic officials said while the average growth rate of the city is 1.81 per cent, four administrative wards now have a growth rate above 3 per cent.

With 4,841 cases, K East ward (Andheri East) continues to have the highest number of cases, while G North ward has now crossed 4,500 cases. On Wednesday, 10 new cases were reported in Dharavi, 17 in Dadar and 21 new cases in Mahim. According to the civic officials, the doubling rate among COVID-19 patients in Mumbai now stands at 39 days.

