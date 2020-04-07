COVID-19: Pankaj Advani, Dhanraj Pillay, P Gopichand chip in to battle crisis

Indian badminton team's chief coach Pullela Gopichand, multiple world title holder cueist Pankaj Advani, former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay were some of the prominent names who made financial contribution in country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. In India, more than 4000 people have been tested positive with 120 plus losing their lives.

Gopuchand, a former All England champion donated Rs 26 lakh with 15 lakh to PM Cares fund while Rs 5 lakh each to both Andhra and Telangana state governments. Advani and Pillay, two of India's finest in their respective sports contributed Rs 5 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund. "A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let's spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind!," Advani tweeted.

I-League football club Minerva Punjab donated Rs 5 lakh with Rs 2 lakh to the PM Cares and Rs 1 lakh each to the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh state government. The 23-time world champion in billiards and snooker thus joined a list of top sportspersons comprising master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, spin wizard Anil Kumble, table tennis player G Sathiyan, who have donated for the noble cause.

