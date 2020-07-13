COVID-19: Recovery rate in Mumbai rises to 70 per cent

BMC staffers head to a government residence to sanitise the premises, in South Mumbai, on Sunday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Even as Mumbai reported another 1,263 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the recovery rate surged to 70 per cent with less than one-fourth of the total patients in the city receiving treatment currently.

On Sunday, the health department officials confirmed 7,827 new cases of COVID-19, and more than half of them were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The MMR saw 4,475 new infections, including 1,263 in the city, and Pune division registered 2,122 cases.

The death toll in the state increased to 10,289, with 173 confirmed on Sunday. As many as 102 deaths were recorded in the MMR, including 44 in Mumbai, while Pune registered 40 casualties.



A civic health worker takes a swab sample of a police officer, at Dadar on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

All the 44 patients in the city died within the past 48 hours, officials said on Sunday, and 32 of them had co-morbidities. While four of them were aged below 40, 32 were 60+ years and eight were in the 40-60 age group.

City's mortality rate at 5.7%

The city's mortality rate stands at 5.7 per cent as of Sunday, officials said.

Since the COVID-19 hit the city earlier this year, the city has recorded 92,720 cases, but as of Sunday, there were only 22,556 active patients in the city, and 64,472 have recovered.

In the MMR, which is under strict lockdown, Kalyan Dombivli reported 779 cases, Thane 465 and Navi Mumbai 321. The MMR has so far reported 57 per cent of the state's total number of cases and 59 per cent of the total deaths. Thane reported 22 new casualties on Sunday and Navi Mumbai saw 10.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 990 new cases.

The fatality rate in the state stands at 4.04 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 55 per cent. So far 1,40,325 patients have been discharged after recovery. The state-wide positive rate is 19.3 per cent.

4,475

Total number of cases reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the last 24 hours

