COVID-19: Recovery rate of Maharashtra crosses 55 per cent once again

The state reported 8,369 fresh cases and while Mumbai's daily count was under 1,000 cases with 992 on Tuesday, Pune had more than 2,000 new cases. There were another 246 COVID-related deaths in Maharashtra as the mortality rate continued to dip marginally to 3.75 per cent.

According to the state health department officials, there are now 3.27 lakh COVID-19 cases, of which 1.32 lakh patients are currently under treatment. As the recovery rate of the state crossed 55 per cent once again, on Tuesday 7,188 patients were discharged after a full recovery. Barring Mumbai, a high count of cases were seen in other districts in the MMR with 2,794, including 445 cases in Thane and 304 cases in Kalyan Dombivali. Other districts also reported a high daily count like Pimpri Chinchwad with 708 cases and 335 cases in Nashik. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 71 per cent.

Of the 246 deaths in the state, the highest numbers were reported in Mumbai with 62 deaths and Pune with 41 deaths. In other districts, there were 17 deaths in Aurangabad, 15 deaths in Pimpri Chinchwad, 10 deaths in Solapur, eight deaths in Satara, six each in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Jalgaon and Latur, five each in Ulhasnagar and Palghar, four each in Raigad, Mira Bhayandar and Nanded, three each in Kalyan Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Yavatmal and Nagpur. There also two deaths each in Panvel, Nandurbar, Sangli and Washim and one each in Malegaon, Dhule, Jalna, Beed, Akola and Amravati.

Civic officials said that of the 62 deaths in Mumbai, 46 patients were suffering from other ailments and 39 of the deaths involved senior citizens. After seven wards each reported more than 5,000 cases each, L ward (Kurla) is now next in line. The city's average daily growth rate now stands at 1.18 per cent led by R central ward with a growth rate of 2.3 per cent. The G North ward has a growth rate of 1.1 per cent, below the city's average, and there were comparatively few fresh cases. While Dharavi had 10 new cases, Dadar had 14 and Mahim had three new cases.

