COVID-19: Shehnaaz Gill and brother Shehbaz Gill stranded in a Mumbai hotel

As much as people want to celebrate the fact that they are getting the opportunity to spend time with their family due to the current lockdown, one cannot deny the Coronavirus outbreak has nearly crippled multiple lives and even claimed thousands of them. For actors, their lives too have come to a screeching halt.

Shootings are getting canceled, releases are being postponed, and nothing major is happening in the television and Bollywood fraternity. And now, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz Gill have been stranded in a Mumbai hotel. Given Shehnaaz was shooting for the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she couldn't go back home and was stuck.

Talking to SpotBoyE about the same, father Santokh Singh said, "Shehnaaz has a 1-year contract with Colors TV and plans to do another show with them, so she waited back in Mumbai post Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for those meetings. After a certain point, it was not safe to travel anyway. I miss them! First, they were inside for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then this lockdown happened. But I don't feel worried." (sic)

Well, we hope both the sister and the brother are safe and sound and come out healthy and hearty!

