COVID-19: Shehnaaz Gill lashes out at China for the pandemic, warns them in a video

It has been a month, or more than a month since the world has been locked in their residences. The Coronavirus pandemic originated in China first and began to spread in the other parts and portions of the world. And taking to her Instagram account, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill lashed out at the country for spreading the virus all across the world.

She captioned the video- "Kaisa Laga?" (sic), and in the video, she could be heard saying- "Yeh jo China walon ne harkat ki hai naa… main unko ek hi baat bolna cahti hoon," and then goes on to talk in Chinese and do their stunts and moves. The video saw more than 29,000 comments. Fashion designer Ken Ferns wrote- "Please translate in hindi or english." (sic)

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Kaisa lagaa? A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) onApr 22, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT

One user wrote- "Corona be like :hayii pehle bol deti bs mein jaa raha huu." (sic) And another fan commented- "Mind blowing Shehnaaz." (sic) This video is likely to attract more views and comments and may fetch some fantastic views. What are your comments on it?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news