COVID-19: The true Supercops of Mumbai

Four Mumbai policemen have been declared Superheroes by the city's Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh for various feats since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Singh felicitated them and their pictures have been displayed by Bisleri on its vehicles. The four helped by going out of their way to help common citizens during the pandemic.'

Read on to discover who are these officers and their work.

Police Naik Dipak Nikale

Dipak Nikale attached to Wadala police ensured social distancing is maintained by singing to people. "I sang songs like 'Tu Hindu banega na Muslim, insaan ki aulad hai insaanhi banega', 'Aye mere vatan ke logon'. I chose this over raising the stick to enforce social distancing. My team helped me too. Many NGOs also helped us serve food to 20,000 migrants when the lockdown hit," Nikale said.



Vijay Madaye and Tejas Sonawane have had their pictures splashed all over the city

Constable Tejas Sonawane

When Tejas Sonawane of Cuffe Parade police found that people are not getting ambulances to go to the hospital he made one. "I realised that people are dying because they don't reach the hospital on time. I converted a friends's car into an ambulance with facilities such as oxygen, stretchers and other equipment. So far, I have ferried over 100 COVID-19 patients."

Police Inspector Vijay Madaye

Vijay Madaye attached to Borivli police helped arrange donations for families of 60 policemen who died of COVID-19. He also used his own money to provide foodgrains to over 5,000 people. Madaye said, "Kalpesh Shah, who runs an export company, told me that he wants to make a donation to the police so I suggested that the money be utilised for the families of our COVID warriors who died. Initially, we helped 12 families. Each family gets R50,000. Donations worth total R27 lakh have been made."



Shrikant Deshpande and Deepak Nikale have had their pictures splashed all over the city

Constable Shrikant Deshpande

Shrikant Deshpande posted at Malad police station saved a woman who was about to commit suicide by jumping from JJ flyover on April 4. Deshpande told mid-day, "I was returning home at 7.30 pm when I saw a woman about to jump from the flyover. So I went to her.

She said that she married twice and both her husbands are jobless due to the lockdown. She was starving. I made her understand that suicide is not the solution and took her to MRA Marg police station. She is engaged in small-time work and earning for herself now."

Apr 4

Day Constable Shrikant Deshpande helped a woman

60

Approx. no. of COVID patients ferried by Constable Tejas Sonawane

100

Approx. no. families of cops who died of COVID helped by Inspector Vijay Madaye

