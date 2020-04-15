COVID-19: Three Miss Worlds come together to spread awareness about the pandemic

Three former Miss Worlds, Manushi Chhillar (Miss World 2017) from India, Stephanie Del Valle, (Miss World 2016) from Puerto Rico and Vanessa Ponce (Miss World 2018) from Mexico are coming together to raise awareness on coronavirus and discuss how to battle the stigma of infection that is slowly on the rise.

Manushi says, "At a time like this, whatever each one of us can do to raise as much awareness about COVID-19 in our respective countries and communities will be key to stop the virus in its tracks. I wanted to tell people that we are in this together and what is happening in India is also happening in the rest of the world."

The platform will have the three gorgeous beauties, who are also very vocal about social issues and do tons of work in their own capacity in the fields of education, menstrual hygiene, discrimination, racism, etc, speak about the need for the world to unite to fight the pandemic.

"The pain we are witnessing with the loss of lives, the struggles, the hardships of Indians are similar to what is happening in every country of the world and the Miss Worlds from Mexico and Puerto Rico will speak on the same. We are one world and we can fight and heal collectively. That’s the intent of this exercise," Manushi says.

COVID-19 has impacted all major countries of the world as the virus spreads across continents. The three former Miss Worlds will be using social media as a platform to discuss the steps taken by their countries to fight the virus and also highlight the individual work they are doing in association with their governing bodies to raise awareness on COVID-19.

Manushi has already been roped in by the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India to raise as much awareness among the people of India. The beauties will also discuss the importance of mental health at a time like this and how to battle the stigma of coronavirus that is set in people’s minds.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news