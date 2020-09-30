COVID-19: With 80,000 new cases, India crosses 62 Lakh

This picture has been used for representational purposes

With a spike of 80,472 coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Wednesday mounted to the grim 62 lakh-mark with a total of 62,25,763 cases.

Out of the total cases, 9,40,441 are currently active, 51,87,825 have been discharged, while 97,497 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate stands at a whooping high of 83.33 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,66,129 cases, including 36,181 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,86,688 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,41,96,729.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news