Cow dung chip will reduce radiation from mobile phones, claims official

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a ''chip'' made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ''Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan'', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Vallabhbhai Kathiria said: "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases."

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

The ''chip'', named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala. Set up in 2019, the RKA aimed at the conservation, protection, and development of cows and their progeny. The Aayog, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during festivals.

Vallabhbhai Kathiria further appealed to people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, stating that the campaign launched by the RKA will also boost the ''Make in India'' concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ''swadeshi movement''.

