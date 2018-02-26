'Cow smuggler' killed while being chased by police in Rajasthan

Out of the 23 cattle recovered, five were found dead and the rest shifted to a cow shelter nearby

A suspected cow smuggler was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck carrying bovines when he allegedly tried to flee the vehicle, which was being chased by police in Rajasthan's Alwar district, an official saidon Monday.

"Police were chasing the truck yesterday when 35-year-old Aas Mohammed, a resident of Haryana, tried to flee by jumping off the vehicle, but got crushed under the same truck," Banwari Lal, station house officer at the Reni police station, said.

Out of the 23 cattle recovered, five were found dead and the rest shifted to a cow shelter nearby, Lal said. Police are searching for the other alleged smugglers, who managed to escape. Mohammed's body was handed over to his family today after post-mortem examination, the SHO added.

