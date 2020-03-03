'Cow urine, cow dung can be used to treat coronavirus': BJP MLA

Amid increasing concern over novel coronavirus across the world, BJP MLA Suman Haripriya on Monday suggested a bizarre remedy for the infection saying that cow urine and cow dung could be used to treat the deadly virus.



"I believe gau-mutra (cow-urine) and gobar (cow-dung) could be used to treat coronavirus," said Haripriya in Assam Assembly earlier on Monday.



"Cow is an asset through which medicines for several diseases including cancer have also been invented. In an Ayurvedic hospital in Gujarat, cancer patients are allowed to live with cows. Cow dung is applied to the cancer patients there. They are given Panchamrit prepared from cow urine," she added.



Coronavirus, which originated from China's Wuhan city, has now spread to more than 50 countries.



The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

