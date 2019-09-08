Cow urine to be used in medicines and treatment of cancer: Ashwini Choubey

Cow urine to be used in medicines and treatment of cancer: Health Minister Ashwini Choubey. Pic/ANI

Tamil Nadu: Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Saturday stated that AYUSH Ministry is seriously working on using cow urine for preparation of medicines and for treatment of cancer. "Cow urine is used in the preparation of several types of medicines. It is used even for the treatment of incurable disease like cancer.

Cow urine to be used in medicines and treatment of cancer: Health Minister Ashwini Choubey



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/SqvWfNDQYA pic.twitter.com/IQ1HD9zkza — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 7, 2019

Also Read: Cow urine being sold with food in London convenience stores

The urine of the indigenous variety of cow is often used. The Ministry of AYUSH is seriously working on it," informed the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey in Tamil Nadu. "The government is working on the protection and conservation of cows. Non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer are a challenge all over the world. We cannot claim to eliminate the diseases completely but we can control it and for it, the government of India has set a deadline 2030 under sustainable development goal," added Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

According to news agency ANI, he also stated that the Health Ministry under the Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jana Arogya Yojana (JAY) is studying a proposal to include cancer treatment. The Ministry of Ayurveda, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) conducts education, development and research in the field of alternative medicine.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Cow urine has become a booming business in India and this is how!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates