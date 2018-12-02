Cowell plans to bring back Celebrity X Factor

hollywood

Speaking to The Sun's TV magazine, he admitted, "Celebrity X Factor wasn't one of my favourite shows, but for some reason I do actually want to do it again." Revealing that he already has one contestant in mind, "I'm hoping to mentor David Walliams!"

Simon Cowell

He previously called the one-off series of Celebrity X Factor "pointless" and insisted he would never want to do it again, but now music mogul Simon Cowell has changed his mind.

Speaking to The Sun's TV magazine, he admitted, "Celebrity X Factor wasn't one of my favourite shows, but for some reason I do actually want to do it again." Revealing that he already has one contestant in mind, "I'm hoping to mentor David Walliams!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever