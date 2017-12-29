CPI-M, BJP attack each other in Tripura ahead of polls

BJP President Amit Shah last week appointed Himanta Sarma as in-charge of party affairs in poll-bound Tripura. Sarma is a Congress rebel who joined the BJP in August 2016

With announcement of assembly elections in Tripura due soon, strident political attacks have become the order of the day in the Left-ruled state. Ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has been constantly targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in power at the Centre, for "conspiring against the Left Front government" in the state.

Representational Picture

On Friday, the Left parties claimed that Assam Health, Finance and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a "fascist speech" against Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. In a strongly worded statement, the Left Front said that Biswa Sarma while addressing a public meeting at Sarkar's assembly constituency at Dhanpur said "after the assembly elections in Tripura, Sarkar would be driven out to Bangladesh".

"After the elections, the CPI-M cadres would evacuate Tripura and settle in other states," the statement quoted the visiting BJP Minister from Assam as saying. A CPI-M leader said they would soon lodge a complaint with the Election Commission or with the appropriate authority against the BJP leader.

BJP President Amit Shah last week appointed Sarma as in-charge of party affairs in poll-bound Tripura. Sarma, a Congress rebel who joined the BJP in August 2016, is convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), an alliance of regional parties. The BJP also lodged a complaint last week before a local court in southern Tripura against CPI-M Rajya Sabha member Jharna Das Baidya for her alleged "threat against the BJP workers".

"Baidya while addressing a public meeting last week threatened to attack the BJP workers after the assembly elections," BJP spokesman Mrinal Kanti Deb said. CPI-M state Secretary Bijan Dhar dissociated from the party MP's comment, and said that the Left party never supports such "undemocratic approach".

Sarma in his Thursday's speech said there was no college set up in Dhanpur (in western Tripura) in Sarkar's 20 year tenure, and if the BJP comes to power after the February polls, a college would be set up within 20 days.He said: "The Left government has given all government jobs to CPI-M families only. Highest incidents of rape taking place in Tripura. CPI-M has no people's support in Tripura."

"Sarkar has no sympathies for the tribal girls who have been raped by CPI-M goons. The BJP government would send all the rapists to jail. It is almost certain that there will be a change of governance in February polls and BJP will wrest power from Left parties. We have pledged to vote out the CPI-M government in Tripura." "Sarkar would have to go to Bangladesh or Kerala or West Bengal, there will be no place for him in Tripura. Tripura would become number one state in India after BJP come to power in the state," Sarma said.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is taken from a syndicated feed & is published on AS IS basis.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go