CPI(M): Amit Shah has exposed the real hand behind Sabarimala protests

The party also slams the BJP president for his threat of ousting the state government if it tried to steamroll the traditions of the Lord Ayyappa temple

Rashtriya Hindu Sena founder and activist Pramod Muthalik (centre) along with Vishwa Santosh Guruji (right) of Ayur Ashrama participate in a rally in Bangalore, against the SC verdict. Pic/AFP

BJP President Amit Shah's criticism of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple exposes who was behind the violence in the temple area, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said on Sunday.

"Shah has challenged the SC order on the entry of women to the temple and incited his partymen to defy the verdict. In doing so, he has exposed the real hand behind the violent protests against women's entry into Sabarimala," the CPI-M politburo said.

The CPI-M said that such incitement had also led to the "highly condemnable" arson attack on the ashram of Swamy Sandeepananda Giri. Accusing Shah of blatantly ridiculing the apex court ruling, the CPI-M, however, said it was in keeping with the RSS-BJP's contempt for the Constitution and the SC.

The CPI-M, which heads the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, also slammed Shah for his threat of ousting the state government if it tried to steamroll the traditions of the Sabarimala temple. "The threat of toppling the Kerala government if it continues to uphold the Supreme Court judgment is another display of the anti-democratic, authoritarian attitude typical of Amit Shah," the party said.

3,345 protesters held in four days

Over 3,345 protesters who prevented women from entering the temple, have been arrested since Oct 26 while 517 cases have been registered at various police stations, authorities said.

Easwar in custody for his remark

Police took into custody Rahul Easwar, president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena, for his alleged provocative statement related to the entry of women into the temple. He had said they had a contingency plan to force the closure of the temple by spilling blood on its premises by some devotees in case any woman reach it.

