CPI-M, BJP workers killed in Kannur

Shattering a brief lull in political violence in northern Kerala, a CPI (M) cadre and a BJP worker were killed in separate incidents within hours, police said on Tuesday.

CPI-M leader and former Mahe Municipal Councillor Babu, 42, was waylaid by a group of eight people, stated to be RSS and BJP workers, and hacked at Palloor in Mahe, an enclave of union territory of Puducherry, around 9 pm on Monday, police said. Babu suffered serious injuries and died on the way to a hospital, they said.

In an apparent retaliatory attack, 40-year old BJP worker Shemaj, an autorickshaw driver, was pulled out of his vehicle and hacked to death by a six-member gang at New Mahe within 30 minutes of the killing of Babu. Police said the identity of the assailants in this incident was under investigation. Both the attacks were due to political vendetta, they added.

