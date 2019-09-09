CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami shifted to Delhi AIIMS from Srinagar

This image has been used for representational purposes only

CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday after being under house arrest for over a month. Days earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to shift him to Delhi for treatment after taking cognizance of an affidavit which was filed by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury after his visit to Srinagar last month. '

The top court had allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir last month and meet Tarigami and file an affidavit on the latter's health condition. After taking note of the affidavit, the Supreme Court ordered him to be shifted to AIIMS at the earliest.

After the revocation of the provisions of Article 370, Tarigami was kept under house arrest. He is a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and has served as a four-time MLA of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies