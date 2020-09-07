CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders extend winning streak, secure 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Trinbago Knight Riders extended their winning streak in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they secured a massive 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots here on Sunday.

This was Trinbago Knight Riders' tenth straight win in the competition and the team holds the top spot on the table with 20 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Chasing a low total of 78 runs, Amir Jangoo and Tion Webster provided Trinbago Knight Riders a good start, smashing regular boundaries. The duo took their side over the 50-run mark but soon after that Jangoo (19) was dismissed by Rayad Emrit.

Tim Seifert then took the field. The team's innings was just in the 12th over when Seifert's gigantic six secure the win.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a poor start as Chris Lynn was sent back to the pavilion by Akeal Hosein in the third over. Soon after that, Evin Lewis too followed Lynn back to the pavilion as he was dismissed by Sikandar Raza.

The fall of wickets did not stop as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lose three wickets in quick succession. Rayad Emrit and Denesh Ramdin then took the charge and took their side past 50 runs.

Ali Khan then took the wicket of Ramdin, who was the highest scorer from the side with 19 runs. Fawad Ahmed then came out furiously and took two wickets in an over, reducing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 69/8. Trinbago Knight Riders' bowlers continued with their brilliant form and their opponents were all out on 77 runs in the 19th over. During the other match of the day, St Lucia Zouks defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 11 runs.

