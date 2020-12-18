Central Railway gives in to citizens' demands, changes timings in Uran section

Following demands by essential workers and commuters from permitted categories to get local train timings changed on the Central Railway's fourth corridor on the Uran section, the railway announced a revision in suburban services with effect from Friday. More commuters will now be able to use the line. The Uran section - between Nerul/Belapur and Kharkopar - opened on November 20 with very limited services.

For commuters

"There had been demands from various quarters and for the convenience of commuters, Central Railway has decided to revise the timings of eight suburban services with the first local departing Nerul now at 7:45am and the first local departing Belapur at 8:47am.

The last local of the day from Kharkopar to Nerul will be at 6:15pm and from Kharkopar to Belapur at 7:16pm," a senior official said, adding that the new timings have been fixed as per demands from the commuters on the section. Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development. Work on the extension of the corridor from Kharkopar to Uran has been progressing well. Once the entire section opens for the public, it will garner more traffic and more trains will be pressed into service, an official said.

The new stations under works include Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran. Of the 27-km stretch, about a 12-km stretch till Kharkopar is ready and operational with suburban trains. Phase two of the project from Kharkopar to Uran has a number of issues, including land acquisition and forest clearances, which are now being handled jointly by Central Railways and the CIDCO.

Better connectivity

The Uran suburban railway will be a boon not just for citizens going to the airport, but it will also offer connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, one of the country's largest shipping ports. And keeping the future growth in mind the railways and CIDCO are planning infrastructure direct connectivity of suburban trains.

Once the line is ready, it should be able to take commuters from CSMT in on an average of one hour 45 minutes. The existing freight line to Uran is about 95.10 km from Mumbai CSMT and the new line will pass through a shorter route and cut the distance by nearly half.

The new line connects the existing harbour line at two points. One arm goes to Nerul and the other to Belapur. Both these arms will converge at a point called Kile about 3 km from Nerul and Belapur and the straight double line continues till Uran, the official added. This line is in addition to the proposed fast corridor on the harbour line which is being separately planned by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and the state.

