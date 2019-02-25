CR sees red over missing piece of green cloth used to keep away drug peddlers

national

The cloth had been put up by Central Railway in an effort to make the area useless for drug peddlers who would use it as a hideout

The green cloth that had been put up along the hutments close to railway tracks

The Central Railway, late last year, had initiated a pilot project to clean up tracks between CSMT and Sandhurst Road station to render the spots useless for drug peddlers who used them as a hideout. Months down the line, mid-day visited the spot and found that the green cloth is missing, with only pieces of it lying around at the site.

In 2018, mid-day had reported a series of stories about drug peddlers using railway tracks as a spot to run their business. GRP had also found out through a survey that peddlers were using trees and temporary structures along the route to smoke-up and conduct drug-related activities, which is why cleaning up the area was looked at as a solution to the problem.

Following that, CR had started cleaning up the tracks between CSMT and Sandhurst Road to keep the peddlers and addicts at bay. As part of the effort, which included clearing vegetation and temporary structures around the tracks, CR had also placed green cloths along the side of hutments to ensure the area is not misused and so that it looks tidy. mid-day had observed the green cloth along the side of hutments, and the clearance of bushes near Masjid station. This was reported on October 4, 2018, in 'In Byculla's war against drugs, CR takes the first step.' But a few months down the line, the cloth has vanished, which is allegedly leading to peddlers and addicts preferring the spots once again.



A few months down the line, the cloth has vanished, allegedly leading to miscreants preferring the spots

'Easily available'

"Railway premises are easily available for drug peddlers. There are many locations between CSMT and Sandhurst Road where they reach easily due to several open entries and dirt. A green cloth had been put up earlier, but it was just an eyewash and a waste of money. The current situation is just as it used to be earlier," said Dharmesh Barai, head coordinator, Environment Life.

Addicts have been found along the route. Hemant Bawdankar, senior inspector, CSMT GRP told mid-day, "Since January, we have taken action against over 60 drug addicts who were found near railway tracks and premises. We have asked the railway to clean the premises and close the illegal entry points so that they will not get entry onto tracks and railway premises."

Peddlers still active

As for the peddlers, they are being careful, but that hasn't stopped them from being active. Shivdeep Lande, DCP, Anti-Narcotics Cell, said, "In the last two years, we have arrested over 50 foreign nationals from that particular location (Wadi Bunder yard and nearby areas). The peddlers are still active and doing business. They are more conscious about the cops, but their numbers have decreased. However, to bring those to zero, all law enforcement authorities need to join hands."

Upon being asked about the situation of the green cloths, Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of CR, said, "As part of our pilot project, the green cloths had been put up along the side of the hutments to give a clean look to the tracks. We have adopted a few more methods that include spreading awareness among residents of nearby slums. To curb trespassing, we have built walls at many places as per the report submitted by GRP. RPF is doing regular patrolling at the spot."

60

No. of drug addicts found along the route since Jan

