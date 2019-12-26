CR to partially open Neral-Matheran line this weekend, work may be completed next year

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Central Railway undertook trials between Aman Lodge and Matheran stations and said it will start services by the New Year weekend.

The work on the entire Neral-Matheran stretch has also begun simultaneously and is expected to be completed before rains in 2020.

“The trials were undertaken this morning and if things go according to plan, the services will be operational soon. The results of the trials are awaited,” a CR spokesperson said, on condition of anonymity.

Locals had been demanding restarting these services, as the Aman Lodge-Matheran stretch is a crucial portion for them because there is no mode of transport beyond Daturi Point. Tourists will now be able to take the train ride after they reach Dasturi Naka by road.

The 2-feet narrow gauge line was built in 1907 as a family enterprise of the Peerbhoys and is now in the UNESCO tentative list for Mountain Railways of India. The line has been running intermittently since the turn of the century. However, following heavy rainfall, it was extensively damaged and restored in early 2019. CR has now promised to start running a small section between Matheran and Aman Lodge.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates