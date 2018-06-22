CR wants new landing to Parel army bridge; can it crack the 'Lego' code?

It has been assembled with modular parts with "truss"-type cages, similar to Lego blocks, and it's doubtful if it can be opened up at all (for a staircase). Also, the staircase has to match the standards and specifications of the bridge

The bridge was completed in a record 117 days. File pic

The army-built Bailey-design bridge may get an additional landing on the new platform at Parel station, but only if Central Railway manages to crack the code. With the new platform now open, CR is leaving no stone unturned to get improved access to it and is contemplating consulting the army, whether it can work out a solution to get a landing to the Bailey bridge on it.

It has been assembled with modular parts with "truss"-type cages, similar to Lego blocks, and it's doubtful if it can be opened up at all (for a staircase). Also, the staircase has to match the standards and specifications of the bridge.

To tackle congestion

The new platform has a staircase and three temporary connectors. An escalator has been planned but with limited access. The railways is thinking of ways to introduce more openings, so that there is no congestion. A senior railway official said that once the Western Railway side of the bridge opens by June 30, there will be better access. The official, however, added that with the new Parel terminus in the centre of two platforms, the connectors will be removed by the end of the year, and the platform then might need more access points, one of the ways being a landing to the army bridge.

But given the way the bridge has been built, it will be difficult to accommodate any new design element into it now. CR officials said they will, nonetheless, consult the army to find out if it can be done.

Officialspeak

Confirming the development, CR Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager S K jain said, "Our construction department is already working out details to give a landing to the army foot overbridge on the new platform."

Rs 10.44cr

Cost at which the bridge has been constructed