CR7 diet revealed! Cristiano Ronaldo eats six meals in a day

Guess how many times football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, eats in a day?

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the Juventus star eats little and often—six meals a day, that is he eats every three-four hours—to meet the high nutritional demand of being a footballer.

He eats whole grain, fresh fruit and lean proteins available in fish such as swordfish, sea bass, sea bream and cod.

There is always a lot of salad on his plate and for breakfast, he consumes cheese, ham, low-fat yogurt, fruit and avocado toast. He considers chicken one of the magical foods: rich in protein and low in fat. He avoids carbonated drinks, eating red meats and frozen foods.

Even his sleep pattern is different—not to sleep for eight hours at a stretch, but he breaking it up in to five small naps of 90 minutes divided up throughout the day.

