CR7 diet revealed! Cristiano Ronaldo eats six meals in a day

Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 09:54 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Cristiano Ronaldo eats whole grain, fresh fruit and lean proteins available in fish such as swordfish, sea bass, sea bream and cod

Guess how many times football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, eats in a day?

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the Juventus star eats little and often—six meals a day, that is he eats every three-four hours—to meet the high nutritional demand of being a footballer.

He eats whole grain, fresh fruit and lean proteins available in fish such as swordfish, sea bass, sea bream and cod.

There is always a lot of salad on his plate and for breakfast, he consumes cheese, ham, low-fat yogurt, fruit and avocado toast. He considers chicken one of the magical foods: rich in protein and low in fat. He avoids carbonated drinks, eating red meats and frozen foods.

Even his sleep pattern is different—not to sleep for eight hours at a stretch, but he breaking it up in to five small naps of 90 minutes divided up throughout the day.

