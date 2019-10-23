Crab mentality

Earlier this year, when Sri Lanka’s famed restaurant, Ministry of Crab opened its doors in Khar West, it hardly managed to impress Mumbaikars with its food, notwithstanding the grandeur around it. And a chief reason behind it was that this coastal city has simply had better seafood.

Up against tried-and-tested joints like Trishna and Mahesh Lunch Home, this place had little chance. And if asli Mumbai-style seafood is what floats your boat then, good news is that the latter is hosting a crab and wine festival. Head there to tuck into cheese mustard crab, Kundapur crab curry, kekra jhal and pesto crab. What’s more? You can sip on complimentary beer or glass of wine.

At Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Till October 25, 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7pm to 12.15 am

Call 9004655554

