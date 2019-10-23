MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Crab mentality

Updated: Oct 23, 2019, 08:47 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Tank up on crustaceans during the last three days of this food fest

Earlier this year, when Sri Lanka’s famed restaurant, Ministry of Crab opened its doors in Khar West, it hardly managed to impress Mumbaikars with its food, notwithstanding the grandeur around it. And a chief reason behind it was that this coastal city has simply had better seafood.
Up against tried-and-tested joints like Trishna and Mahesh Lunch Home, this place had little chance. And if asli Mumbai-style seafood is what floats your boat then, good news is that the latter is hosting a crab and wine festival. Head there to tuck into cheese mustard crab, Kundapur crab curry, kekra jhal and pesto crab. What’s more? You can sip on complimentary beer or glass of wine.

At Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.
Till October 25, 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7pm to 12.15 am
Call 9004655554

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai foodmumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Indulge in festive ice-creams this Diwali!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK