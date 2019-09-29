Crack the casting code

Most aspiring actors who come to Mumbai with dreams to make it big in Bollywood, get disappointed when they don't manage to bag a role in a film. At White Wall Screenings (WWS), we wanted to throw open a discussion, where upcoming actors understand the process of filmmaking from scratch," says Pratik Rajen Kothari, filmmaker-actor and co-founder of WWS. While WWS usually organises film screenings, they are now expanding their portfolio by hosting a series of insightful sessions led by those in the movie business.

In a new masterclass, casting director Paragg Mehta will discuss how a casting director identifies talent and works creatively along with the director to choose the best people for the best part. "He will also talk about how the role of the casting director has evolved and become so significant in the last couple of years," says Kothari, adding, "As moderator of the event, I'm most excited to find out how many people are considering a future in the casting business."

When: 3.30 PM

Where: The Habitat, 1st floor, OYO Townhouse, Khar West

Entry: Rs 300

To book bit.ly/wws29sep

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates