Crackdown: Amitabh Bachchan launches the first look of the upcoming espionage thriller

Earlier this week, the B- town went buzzing as Voot Select unveiled the poster of its upcoming original Crackdown starring Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia while marking the digital debut of the ace filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia.

T 3657 - Happy to reveal #CrackdownOnVoot, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show on @vootselect

. All the very best Apu ! pic.twitter.com/RtNvkaJ3RN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 12, 2020

Heightening the excitement, Superstar Amitabh Bachchan put out the first look of the show, an action-packed teaser giving viewers’ a quick glimpse into the show. Brimming with high octane sequence, powerful visuals and spectacular cast, the first look of Crackdown boasts of the grandeur and scale that Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial web debut has to offer.

Set-in modern-day India, Crackdown is an invigorating exploration of a top-secret covert operations wing investigating smaller decoys to expose a grander conspiracy, that threatens to jeopardize national security.

Crackdown will stream on Voot Select starting 23rd September

