Cracks in Raj Congress? Members demand action for poll debacle

A file photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pic/AFP

Jaipur/New Delhi: After Congress chief Rahul Gandhi gave Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a tongue-lashing for putting his son above the party, several Rajasthan ministers and MLAs have demanded that accountability be fixed and action taken for the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Gehlot had reportedly taken part in over 130 rallies and road shows, 93 of them in Jodhpur alone. But his son lost to the BJP, which took 24 of the 25 seats in the state, with one seat going to its ally.

After Gandhi's severe criticism, several ministers in the state have demanded fixing of accountability and action over the electoral drubbing just months after the party formed the government in the state. Asked about Gandhi hauling up senior leaders for putting their sons over party, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “If Rahul Gandhi ji finds fault with senior leaders, it is his right — to fix accountability and take corrective steps,” he said.

Echoing Khachariyawas' views, his cabinet colleagueBhanwarlal Meghwal said, “Whatever Rahul Gandhi said is right... Action should be taken against those people who are responsible for this defeat so that a message goes to the workers. The Congress workers are also very angry.”

Cong: Don't fall for rumours, gossips

Congress on Monday urged everyone to respect the sanctity of CWC meet, while asking the media not to fall into the trap of “insinuations, gossip and rumour mongering”. “We would request everyone, including the media, to not fall into the trap of conjectures or speculation and await the calibrated efforts by Congress towards the future course of action,” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.

'Silly to change Cong leadership'

The Nehru-Gandhi family keep the Congress together and is the largest vote-getter for the party, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Monday and claimed that leadership change in tough times will be “silly and ungrateful”. His comments came amid reports that Rahul Gandhi is firm on his offer to quit as the Congress chief following the party's poor performance in LS polls.

