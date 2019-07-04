Cracks reported in Dhamna dam in Jalna

mumbai-rains

Due to heavy showers, the dam is on the verge of getting filled to full capacity

Panic gripped residents of some villages in Bhokardan tehsil of Maharashtra after leakage was reported from the Dhamna dam, but officials state there was nothing to worry. This comes following the breach in a dam in the coastal Konkan region following a heavy downpour which led to the death of 11 people. Bhokardan tehsil in Jalna district has witnessed heavy showers rains for the last four days. Due to heavy showers, the dam is on the verge of getting filled to full capacity.

Residents of Shelud village and other nearby villages located near the dam noticed cracks at five to six places in the wall of the water body on Tuesday. A video showing the leakage from the dam surfaced on social media, creating fear and panic among local villagers. Hearing the news about cracks in the dam's wall, Ravindra Biwnade, the district collector and Samadhan Pawar, additional superintendent of police and engineers from the irrigation department visited the spot for an inspection.

Soham Wayal, resident deputy collector said the irrigation department engineers inspected the dam and found it be safe. There is nothing to worry, Wayal stated. However, revenue officials have asked villagers not to venture near the dam for precautionary measures. Wayal also said the dam was constructed in 1972 and its capacity is 2,574.26 mi.

In another incident, due to heavy downpour in Maharashtra, Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district breached causing a flood-like situation in seven villages. Two dead bodies have been recovered by the civil administration over 22 - 24 people have been reported missing. Due to the dam breach, 12 houses in the area adjacent to the dam have been washed away. The civil administration, police and volunteers are working on the rescue operation at the site. The capacity of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district is 0.08 TMC. The incessant rains have brought Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra on a standstill as the city received a record-breaking volume of rainfall in the past 24 hours. At least 35 people were killed across Maharashtra while 23 died in Mumbai alone in various accidents caused by the heavy downpour. Fourteen people were reported dead in other rain-related incidents across the state in the past 48 hours.

