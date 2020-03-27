Crafting a new tune

Just like their unique signature sounds and attention to detail, Kolkata-based dream pop duo Parekh & Singh are also known for their love for design and art that comes to life in their videos, album covers, Insta pages and their wardrobe.

And while we all wait for fresh tunes from their studio, the duo are working on another exciting venture outside of music, which will be their first line of merchandise. Though they did have some T-shirts and bags for their UK tour in 2017, they are currently working on design ideas with Bengaluru-based Anya Rangaswami for T-shirts bags.

"Merchandise, like music, has a life of its own. And it's just the beginning. We are keeping it simple conceptually, and once we see the response — after the lockdown — we will decide on the way forward," says Jivraj Singh of the duo.



The artwork

Initially, their designs for art and video choices were based on conversations and ideas between the two; now, it's more of a feeling, they admit. "We don't want to get too technical or conceptual. We now know when something feels right for us," says Singh.

Another thing they like to do in their songs is to leave what they call Easter eggs, or back stories, something we hope to see in their merchandise too. "These Easter eggs have hidden references that we leave in our songs. No one else may know them except us. It could be a reference to a conversation we've had in the past, a poster, a memory or just a feeling," Singh explains. For example, the locations for their videos are usually places that the two stumble upon while exploring the city (Kolkata for Jivraj Singh and Dubai for Nischay Parekh). "It's as if we are living our lives and making a movie out of it. It's abstract but also real as we are constantly creating and collecting more back stories in the process," Singh concludes.

Log on to parekhandsingh (Instagram, Facebook)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates