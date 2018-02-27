Crane runs over 60-yr-old man's leg; Court awards Rs 44.82 Lakh compensation

The tribunal, while awarding the compensation to Ashok, a security guard in a private company, considered that the injury suffered by him was serious and his condition was not likely to improve

Representational Picture

A 60-year-old man, who lost his leg after a rashly driven crane ran over it, has been awarded a compensation of Rs 44.82 lakh by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here, considering that he suffered 80 per cent permanent disability. MACT Presiding Officer Raj Kumar Chauhan directed IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance Company Ltd, insurer of the offending crane, to pay Rs 44,82,200 to Ashok Kumar, whose leg had to be amputated after it was crushed by the negligently driven vehicle last year.

The tribunal, while awarding the compensation to Ashok, a security guard in a private company, considered that the injury suffered by him was serious and his condition was not likely to improve. "The condition of petitioner is nonprogressive and not likely to improve... Petitioner has suffered above knee amputation of left leg.

Due to the present injuries his entire carrier is ruined. It is natural that with this disability and injuries the petitioner entire future career/earning capacity has been destroyed," it said. While deciding the petition in favour of Ashok, the tribunal also relied on various documents including FIR, charge sheet, medical report of the victim and mechanical inspection report of the crane.

According to the petition, on August 2, 2017 at around 6 pm the petitioner was walking near NBCC building in south Delhi's Okhla area when the crane, driven in a negligent manner, hit him from behind. Due to the impact, Ashok fell down and the crane then ran over his left leg which led to its amputation and 80 per cent permanent disability, it said. During the proceedings, the driver and the owner of the crane did not file their reply nor did they lead any evidence. The insurance company, however, offered Rs one lakh to the victim to settle the matter, which was turned down by him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video