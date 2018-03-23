Cranky Taimur Ali Khan's photos are making the internet sad

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur were papped outside Bebo's buddy Amrita Arora Ladak's home in Bandra recently



Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a visit to best friend Amrita Arora Ladak recently. She was accompanied by son Taimur Ali Khan. Something seems to have troubled Taimur, who cried uncontrollably. Looks like he was tired and sleepy, since otherwise he is a photographer's delight.

Recently, Kareena revealed her son, who has become a sensation on the internet not only because of his adorable looks but his name 'Taimur', was initially to be named 'Faiz'. She said, "The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, 'Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name'. I said 'no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man'. And yes, I proudly did so."

