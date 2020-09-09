Crash courses to help final year students

Final year college students are among the sections worst affected by the shutdown brought on by the pandemic. At first it was the confusion about the examination that took six months to end, and now students are stressed as they have little time for preparation. But, thanks to the quick-thinking professors, colleges have to their rescue with crash courses.

The uncertainty over the final year exam went on for nearly six months. The Maharashtra government had declared two months ago that the examination won't be held this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Supreme Court ordered the states to conduct them.

Exam pattern scares students

During the six months of uncertainty, many students moved on to jobs or higher education with provisional admissions, and they are all scared about success as there is now a huge gap in studies. Also, the examination pattern this year will also be different.

"We have started crash courses for all streams. Professors are giving revision lectures online. There are sessions to solve doubts as well. But most importantly, we are working on helping students get back on track with the studies, which was affected during their long wait for clarity," said Dr Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College in Churchgate. Students' council at Jai Hind is also helping their college mates who are in their hometowns.

Database of students

At Ruparel College in Matunga, the administration has started collecting data to ensure all their students have access to smart devices and internet for the exams. "We are also checking if they or anyone in their family has been affected by the pandemic so that required help can be provided," said principal Dr Tushar Desai.

"Some students who are now in their hometowns do not have books and notes with them. So we have uploaded notes and other study materials on the website for these students," said Dr Desai. The college is also considering creating a bank of questions for mock tests to help prepare students.

Professors provide all help

Besides the online lectures, professors are also in touch with their students via WhatsApp, helping them with their doubts and explaining the new exam pattern. State colleges and universities have to conduct the exams and publish the result by October 31.

But students are glad

Talking about the stress over the exam pattern, Bhushan M Shinde, assistant professor at the VES College of Law, said, "The multiple choice questions or objective answer pattern for exams is a very new approach for students of courses like Arts and Law, where the pattern has always been subjective. Even the bright students are stressing over the pattern. We are helping students to keep calm and continuing last-minute preparations. But it is important to note that students, despite the current stress, are glad that the confusion over their degree is finally over."

28

Day, in August, the SC ruled that the exam will be held

31

Day, in Oct, colleges and univs have to declare result

