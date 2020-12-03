Craving for good food? Your favourite restaurant is back

The Pandemic and its subsequent lockdown confined people to their homes but with effective control of the COVID-19, the economy is surely and steadily getting back to its feet. With city reopening, so are the restaurants and if you have been looking for a chance to unwind somewhere other than your home, Marriott International restaurants are just the place! For a truly memorable post-lockdown dine-out experience, we list the best all-day dining venues to make a beeline for at Marriott International's Mumbai properties.

You can enjoy yourself in luxurious spaces revamped with stringent sanitation protocol and redesigned contact-less hospitality.

A warm welcome

Marriott International is a name to reckon with in the hospitality industry, a hallmark of impeccable hospitality and culinary expertise. Marriott International has reason to be proud of its incredible food landscape with its distinguished, talented chefs and bartenders who are undoubtedly the secret ingredients behind every restaurant and bar.

This festive season, plan to treat your palate to the city's many vibrant, intense flavours at Marriott International's all-day dining venues. Relish everything from refreshing, bountiful breakfast spreads and elaborate lunches to lavish dinners that promise to tease your taste buds with a blend of exotic flavours.

So be it the traditional Indian fare, the authentic Japanese or Oriental cuisine that its loyal patrons crave for, there's simply nothing that the crew in the kitchen cannot serve to perfection. In short, there's no dearth of outstanding talent here waiting to serve guests and providing them a truly memorable dining experience. We are listing few of our favourites for you to plan your culinary getaway—

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu - Lotus Café

JW Marriott Sahar - JW Café

Westin Mumbai - Seasonal Tastes

St. Regis Mumbai - Seven Kitchens

Renaissance Mumbai - Lake View Cafe

Courtyard by Marriott - Momo Cafe.

What's more, the cozy interiors, animated atmosphere, and blissful views, along with add-ons like live cooking stations, only serve to enhance the experience and make it a truly memorable one.

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

A warm reception

Oftentimes, there's nothing better than a quintessential buffet experience, and the one at any of these all-day diner venues, hit all the right spots. Featuring traditional local fare and international favourites, this fine dining venue will leave you feeling full to the gills

These restaurants are well-known for its special connect with their communities through their specially curated menus and the exceptional quality foods with lip-smacking flavours. The exotic Continental cuisine, the tender flavours of the Chinese fare or the exotic Indian spices cooked to perfection, food is a big draw at all the restaurants, undoubtedly.

No wonder, it is considered the ideal destination for guests to gather, celebrate and enjoy a delicious meal.

Marriott International

The safe eating experience

While adhering to its guests dining demands, the restaurants will keep in check the safety protocols.

1. The restaurants will have reduced seating capacity as space between tables is increased.

2. The restaurants will only have contact-less menus & payment options.

3. Guests will be welcomed and assisted by masked and gloved associates at all times.

In short, the aim is to keep the warmth and hospitality standards that the restaurants have maintained with minimum contact, thus ensuring a safe and care lead guest experience. Make your reservations now!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.