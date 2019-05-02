Craving for something sweet after workout? Here's a healthy alternative

health-fitness

A good jar of peanut butter not only tastes like authentic roasted peanuts but also aids in building a very healthy lifestyle and routine

Heavy weight lifting or a long cardio session calls for a nutritious snack that is also tummy filling. After a good workout, everyone tends to feel hungry and what you eat makes the most important part of your lifestyle. It is vital to eat healthy and stay active. One option could be a peanut butter after a great workout.

The food industry offers a wide variety of Peanut Butter, but it is important to choose the one that is high on protein and made of all natural ingredients. A good jar of peanut butter not only tastes like authentic roasted peanuts but also aids in building a very healthy lifestyle and routine.

Chetan Kanani, Co-Founder, Alpino Health Foods says, "Peanut butter is a very healthy alternative for a sweet craving after a great workout as the studies say that it is very good for your heart and help in lowering the risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease and also reduces the risk of colon cancer."

While adding Peanut Butter to your diet aids in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle, it also ensures that we do not compromise on taste. It lowers the risk of Type 2 Diabetes and is considered as a very good addition to your diet because it is full of healthy fats. Peanut butter paired with brown bread makes a healthy snack for post workout cravings because it has protein as well as potassium, which lowers the risk of blood pressure, heart stroke and disease. It also adds fibre to your meal which is extremely good for your bowel health.

Peanut butter has an enviable combination of fibre and protein which in turn makes it very tummy filling. For health conscious people, it is a boon, as it keeps you full for a longer period of time, hence you end up eating lesser. Dripping with nutrition, Peanut Butter has antioxidant Vitamin E, B6, Magnesium and Potassium which helps boost your immunity.

For people who love to work out, it is a great energy booster. No wonder it is commonly seen as people's favourite breakfast item. You can eat it with bread, muffins, pancakes or even as a smoothie.

