Create artworks out of books at this workshop in Bandra

Through the workshop, participants will learn to create unique artworks out of books that could be their personal jotting canvases or act as great gifting ideas too.

A lot of us have the ideas but are unable to give them shape and life; and this often means we need guidance and training to materialise them. One such workshop hopes to help those bright minds to create, not write, a book. Aditi Babel from Udaipur is an artist who makes art out of her books. So, the session she is hosting aims at offering the creativity boost you need to make artworks out of everyday things.

Babel, an IIT Bombay alum from Udaipur, who has formally studied the art of book-making in Florence, is also a designer, crafter and art educator. Through her project Babel Books, she hopes to add a new dimension to the books we read. Her workshop is open to anyone who wants to make books.





ON February 15, 2 pm

AT The Vintage Garden, Gurunanak Marg, Bandra West

CALL 26402004

COST Rs 3,500

