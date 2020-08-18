Creativity calling

The profile of creative entrepreneurs has evolved more rapidly in the modern digital age than ever before. Today, it's no longer enough to have the fabled 'creative spark'. Entrepreneurs will equip themselves with a toolkit of relevant skills and cutting-edge strategies to get ahead, make themselves known and become profitable. This reasoning forms the foundation for The Coalition, which describes itself as a festival of creativity for entrepreneurs, artistes, innovators, students, experts, and anyone who wishes to start a career in the creative industry.

One stop for creativity

Curated by Only Much Louder (OML), a Mumbai-based global artiste-first company, The Coalition aims to bring together established names from across creative fields to share their knowledge, experience, and advice on converting ideas into sustainable business opportunities. The festival is currently in its sixth edition, and features an array of speakers from various streams, including content, design, photography, comedy, journalism, storytelling, and gaming, among others. Raashi Sanghavi, project manager, and force driving the festival says, "The Coalition is our attempt at bringing the entire creative entrepreneur universe under one roof. In the past, we have hosted over 400 speakers from around the world, along with workshops, investor pitch sessions, debut film screenings, and more. We're excited to revive the festival in a digital avatar this year. With this edition, we're breaking the format to suit the programming for online at-home consumption, and spreading it out over a whole month with panels, workshops and masterclasses hosted across weekends in August, to provide an exhaustive learning programme with industry mentors and leaders."



Mehak Mirza Prabhu

Gaining perspective

The Coalition is intended as a platform where audiences under the age of 30 can gain real-word perspective on what it takes to become a successful creative entrepreneur, learn the ropes of the current digital landscape from creative and tech leaders, and have their ideas and questions heard, she adds. This year's line-up includes a two-day storytelling masterclass by Mehak Mirza Prabhu, a creator masterclass by YouTuber Larissa D'Sa, an interactive baking session with Pooja Dhingra of Le 15 Patisserie fame, a masterclass on podcasting by Abish Mathew and even a course on stand-up comedy by Amish Tandon.

Prabhu, who also conducted a one-hour storytelling workshop earlier this month, says, "The digital platform really keeps us, as performers, on our toes. I interacted personally with about 100 people to give them an idea about what storytelling in today's world entails. For me, it wasn't just about introducing them to the art form but giving audience members a complete understanding of the craft as well as real-life experiential knowhow about how to pursue a career in this field." Prabhu is now gearing up for the more intensive two-day masterclass on August 21 and 22, which teaches participants every aspect of storytelling — from formats to character development to performance.



Abish Mathew

Till September 15

