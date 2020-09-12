Creditbulls plans to launch 30 franchises by 2021 throughout the country

Creditbulls announces 30 franchises expansion by this financial year under the franchisee model. Jamnagar based “Creditbulls” announced its plans to expand its operations through the opening of 30 franchises pan India by 2021. The company is open to inviting business partners who want to begin their journey with Creditbulls.

Dhaval Solani, Founder and CEO, Creditbulls India said, “Our move to launch a franchise program will help generate stable income to those who have lost their monthly income in COVID-19 outbreak. According to the company, the franchise partner program allows break-even within 3 years. Plus there are also recurring commissions plans for franchise owner.

Aiming to help people invest in the right direction and gain returns from the same, Creditbulls offers monthly returns that get deposited in investor's account every month.

Creditbulls is betting on franchise route to expand its services across major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and more.

