How to Celebrate Halloween 2020 in Style

The Grim House Halloween box

With Halloween just a day away, this monthly subscription box that launches today will bring you never seen before collectibles, stationery, décor, homeware, printables, puzzles and merchandise inspired by classic and contemporary horror movies and TV shows such as The Shining, The Frankenstein, Haunting of the Hill House and lots more.

Follow the tale

Tape a Tale with storyteller Mehak Mirza Prabhu will hold an exciting interactive event, House of Stories where you decide how the plot unravels itself and figure the climax. Every round will put forth multiple options to choose from, making the story take unimaginable turns. With fun Halloween games, the best-dressed attendees with innovative customised virtual backgrounds stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

On October 31, 9.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 299



Paranormal shenanigans

If you've always been intrigued bythe world of the dead or phenomena in pop and folk culture, inspired by true events that are beyond scientific explanation, here's an event for you. Hosted by India's Parapsychology Society, it will help you delve into the universe of the supernatural with globally renowned paranormal investigators, psychics and demonologists.

On October 31, 11 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250 onwards

Dress up

No Halloween party is complete without wacky costumes and props to set the mood. Are you looking for the popular Money heist coveralls? Or an adult-sized pumpkin costume? A spider web dress, the witch's hats, skeleton gloves, Dracula capes or the scream masks? These online stores will deliver the quirky costumes and props you are hunting for, at your doorstep.

Log on to partyhunterz.com; madcapspartyshop.com; wannaparty.in

Welcome to Spooks-ville

City-based storytelling platform, Small Tales is bringing the spookiest Halloween event in town to your little ones (four years and above). They can dress up in their scariest best and immerse themselves in a theatrical performance by the Wicked Witch. With striking visual and auditory content, the witch will cast her spell with spine-tingling tales. Towards the end of the evening, the children will also learn to craft monsters out of recyclable bits and bobs around the home to scare adults at night.

On October 31, 6 pm

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 400

No tricks, only treats

This workshop by Shraddha Fogla of 2MonkeysAndMe and The Kitchenette will transform little ones into master chefs. From nailing drool-worthy and chilling recipes like the Witch's brew and chocolate eyeballs, Fogla will also introduce the magic of science by engaging them in The Bloody Hands experiment. This will be followed by a craft session to recreate the witch's broom and ghosts out of recycled material.

On October 31, 11.30 am onwards

Log on to @2monkeys.and.me on Instagram

Cost Rs 1,000 onwards

Brick by brick

The Kids Company will give this Halloween a Lego twist. An online workshop will invite children between the age bracket of 4.5 and 8 years, to celebrate the event donning their costumes, lathering their faces up with some scary makeup and creating uber-cool Lego creations to complement their looks.

On October 31 and November 1

Call 9819119835

Log on to thekidscompany.in

Cost Rs 400 onwards

